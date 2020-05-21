The civil code is expected to spell out the clearest boundary yet between government and markets since the People’s Republic of China was founded. Photo: EPA-EFE
China to enact first civil code, as it looks to private sector to help revive virus-hit economy
- Legislative package includes strengthening protection of property rights and it will be a centrepiece of annual parliamentary session
- But analysts say its impact may be limited as it is largely an amalgamation of existing laws, and enforcement is also uncertain
Topic | Two Sessions 2020 (Lianghui)
