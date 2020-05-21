Tsinghua University law professor Xu Zhangrun has urged China to reckon with its handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Sohu
China /  Politics

‘No time for complacency’: China must admit its coronavirus mistakes, Chinese law professor warns

  • In essay published on European website, Xu Zhangrun says the facts of the pandemic should be made public
  • Academic laments loss of US leadership on the international stage under Donald Trump
Topic |   Human rights in China
Guo Rui
Guo Rui in Guangzhou

Updated: 10:26pm, 21 May, 2020

