Hong Kong’s role as global hub for international business may be threatened by Beijing’s latest move. Photo: AFP
US investors weigh Beijing’s power play in Hong Kong: ‘If they’re not careful, they will kill the financial golden goose’

  • ‘It is reasonable to be deeply concerned about Hong Kong’s future,’ US analyst says
  • Predictions that corporations could leave the city for Singapore, Korea, Taiwan or Vietnam
Mark Magnier in United States, Jodi Xu Klein in New York and Robert Delaney

Updated: 6:48am, 22 May, 2020

