The delayed NPC session got under way in Beijing on Friday. Photo: AP
Two Sessions 2020 Live: No GDP target for first time in history as National People’s Congress under way in Beijing

  • China’s top leaders come together for condensed version of annual meeting after a two-month delay because of the Covid-19 pandemic
  • Government’s plans for reviving the economy, alleviating poverty and fiscal reform expected to top the agenda
SCMP Reporters
Updated: 8:59am, 22 May, 2020

