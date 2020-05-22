A parliamentary official this week said the country “insisted on heterosexual marriage” only. Photo: AFP
China /  Politics

China’s LGBT activists step up push for gay marriage after official rejects change

  • Legislative Affairs Commission official dismissed public comments on legalising same-sex unions as ‘copied and pasted’
  • Campaigner calls her remarks ‘an excuse’ and says more messages will be sent as lawmakers review draft civil code
Topic |   Two Sessions 2020 (Lianghui)
Phoebe Zhang
Phoebe Zhang in Shenzhen

Updated: 6:30pm, 22 May, 2020

