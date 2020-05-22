Beijing regards reunification with Taiwan as one of its core interests. Photo: EPA-EFE
China / Politics

Chinese government drops references to ‘peaceful’ reunification with Taiwan

  • The rhetoric towards the self-ruled island has hardened in Premier Li Keqiang’s annual work report
  • Beijing regards Taiwan as one of its core national interests and says it ‘resolutely opposes’ any separatist activity
Topic |   Two Sessions 2020 (Lianghui)
Kristin Huang
Updated: 7:00pm, 22 May, 2020

