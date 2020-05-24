Hong Kong’s riot police were out in force again on Sunday as people took to the streets to protest against the new national security law. Photo: May Tse
Two sessions: national security law will not damage Hong Kong’s freedoms, Chinese foreign minister says
- Legislation will have no impact on city’s ‘high degree of autonomy, rights and freedoms of residents, or legitimate rights and interests of foreign investors’, Wang Yi says
- Law aims only at a ‘very narrow category of acts that seriously jeopardise national security’
Topic | Two Sessions 2020 (Lianghui)
