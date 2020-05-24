Xi Jinping met delegates for Hubei, the worst-hit Chinese province over the weekend. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping says China must strengthen health system after coronavirus pandemic
- Chinese leader says overhaul of monitoring and warning systems are needed after the Covid-19 outbreak exposed shortcomings
- System has been hampered by lack of staff and resources and president said it must be strengthened at the grass-roots level
Topic | Two Sessions 2020 (Lianghui)
Xi Jinping met delegates for Hubei, the worst-hit Chinese province over the weekend. Photo: Xinhua