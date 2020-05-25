President Tsai Ing-wen said if Beijing’s national security law was implemented in Hong Kong it would seriously erode the city’s freedoms and judicial independence. Photo: AFP
Taiwan says it ‘isn’t giving up on Hong Kong’ as Tsai Ing-wen considers suspending special status

  • President may suspend act that gives preferential treatment to people from the city, if Beijing passes national security law
  • Policymaking body clarifies that Tsai’s remarks were aimed at letting Beijing know there would be ‘serious consequences’ over the legislation
Lawrence Chung
Updated: 10:15pm, 25 May, 2020

