Zhou Qiang, chief justice and president of the Supreme People’s Court, bows before his speech in Beijing on Monday. Photo: Reuters
China’s top court vows to help companies stay afloat amid coronavirus fallout

  • Delivering his annual report to the legislature, Zhou Qiang says courts must support Beijing’s efforts to revive economy and protect jobs
  • He also says China’s interests will be ‘resolutely’ defended in response to overseas lawsuits over the pandemic
Matt Ho
Updated: 8:00am, 26 May, 2020

