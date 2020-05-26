The National People’s Congress will vote on a civil code this week. Photo: Xinhua via AP
After six decades, countdown to vote on China’s draft civil code
- Legislation expected to bring together a range of laws under one umbrella and go to a vote on Thursday
- Proposed code to underscore Beijing’s commitment to private property but the key to its success will be enforcement, analyst says
Topic | Two Sessions 2020 (Lianghui)
