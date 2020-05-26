Leung Kwok-hung (right) said his meeting with Lee Henley Hu Xiang occurred in 2014 when he was a legislator. Photo: Weibo
Hong Kong activists deny that Global Times photos show protests had foreign funding
- Tabloid reveals photos with man later charged with intervening in Hong Kong affairs, as Beijing moves to impose national security law on the city
- Former student activist recalls ‘random short conversation’ in 2014, denying it endangered national security
Topic | Hong Kong politics
Leung Kwok-hung (right) said his meeting with Lee Henley Hu Xiang occurred in 2014 when he was a legislator. Photo: Weibo