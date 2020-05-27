The annual session of the National People’s Congress gets under way at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing last week. Photo: AFP
Chinese legislator proposes banning foreign translation at government press conferences
- Move could promote Chinese culture and cut out inefficiency, the deputy says in one of 506 motions submitted to National People’s Congress this year
- But the deputy, a city mayor, claims foreign ministry has already stopped foreign language translation, which is not the case
Topic | Two Sessions 2020 (Lianghui)
