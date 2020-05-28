LIVE
China supports independent inquiry into coronavirus origin

  • National People’s Congress concluded with resolution to proceed with controversial law for the city
  • Normally held in March, the 2020 gatherings were postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic
SCMP Reporters
Updated: 4:43pm, 28 May, 2020

SCMP Reporters
Updated: 4:43pm, 28 May, 2020

(From left) CPPCC chairman Wang Yang, President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang applaud after the vote on a proposal to draft a Hong Kong national security law on Thursday. Photo: AFP
INTRODUCTION
China’s annual parliamentary session wrapped up with the passage of a controversial resolution to craft
a national security law for Hong Kong
, and a pledge to boost the economy which has been hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The 
National People’s Congress
– which is usually held in March but was delayed because of the pandemic – concluded with an endorsement by lawmakers of Premier Li Keqiang’s government work report 
which, for the first time, did not set a GDP growth target.
The congress wrapped up amid heightening tensions between the US and China, with the Trump administration telling Congress just one day earlier that 
Hong Kong was no longer suitably autonomous from the mainland

Li is holding a press conference to mark the end of the parliamentary session. Here is the South China Morning Post’s live coverage.

Reporting by Wendy Wu, Gary Cheung, Frank Tang, Mai Jun, Sarah Zheng, Kinling Lo, Linda Lew, Coco Feng, Liu Zhen, Laura Zhou, Echo Xie, Keegan Elmer, Catherine Wong, Zhuang Pinghui, Tony Cheung

 
