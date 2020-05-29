Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen’s administration is close to Washington, which has added to tensions in US-China relations. Photo: AFP
Military force ‘last resort’ in US-China tensions over Taiwan
- National People’s Congress deputy and leading academic says calls to take island by force no help to cross-strait relations
- Peaceful reunification preferred but Beijing must ‘be alert’ for any moves towards independence
Topic | Two Sessions 2020 (Lianghui)
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen’s administration is close to Washington, which has added to tensions in US-China relations. Photo: AFP