President Tsai Ing-wen (centre) shows her support for Hong Kong bookseller Lam Wing-kee (right) with Lin Fei-fan, deputy secretary general of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party. Photo: Taiwan presidential office/AFP
Under shadow of Beijing’s security law, Taiwan president thanks Hong Kong bookseller for supporting democracy

  • Tsai Ing-wen visited exiled Hong Kong bookseller a day after NPC voted in favour of legislation
  • Lam Wing-kee said fleeing Hongkongers saw Taiwan as a step towards applying for asylum in the West
Lawrence Chung
Updated: 7:00pm, 29 May, 2020

