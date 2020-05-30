Donald Trump said the US measures would cover “the full range of agreements” between the US and Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
China may play waiting game before responding to Trump’s Hong Kong pledge

  • US President said he will start removing the city’s special status because a planned national security law means it is no longer autonomous
  • Observers say Beijing may choose to wait to see what White House will do before responding with tit-for-tat measures
Topic |   Hong Kong national security law
Jun Mai
Jun Mai in Beijing

Updated: 5:26pm, 30 May, 2020

