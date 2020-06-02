Ren Hua, deputy chairwoman of the government of the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, is being investigated for suspected serious violations of discipline and law. Photo: Weibo
Xinjiang propaganda official Ren Hua under corruption cloud in China

  • Communist Party anti-graft watchdog says Ren suspected of ‘discipline and law violations’
  • Announcement about cadre comes a day after she appears on TV presiding over education meeting
William Zheng
Updated: 8:21pm, 2 Jun, 2020

Ren Hua, deputy chairwoman of the government of the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, is being investigated for suspected serious violations of discipline and law. Photo: Weibo
