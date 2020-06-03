Hongkongers have held a vigil every year to remember the Tiananmen crackdown, but this year’s event has been denied permission. Photo: Sam Tsang
Why Chinese activists are fighting to keep Tiananmen Square memories alive, 31 years on from crackdown

  • The current political climate has drowned out dissenting voices, but a small group of campaigners say the events from June 4, 1989 are as relevant today as they have ever been
  • Veteran campaigners say the Covid-19 outbreak and other problems highlight the need for reform and free speech
Mimi Lau
Updated: 8:00am, 3 Jun, 2020

