Retired footballer denounces Communist Party, calls for ‘Chinese federation’
- Hao Haidong delivers ‘manifesto’ in video, saying he’s backed by fugitive tycoon Guo Wengui and former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon
- He says the party has committed ‘atrocities’, including the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown, and accuses it of unleashing the coronavirus on the world
