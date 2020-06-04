It was not clear where and when Hao Haidong recorded the video. Photo: Twitter
Retired footballer denounces Communist Party, calls for ‘Chinese federation’

  • Hao Haidong delivers ‘manifesto’ in video, saying he’s backed by fugitive tycoon Guo Wengui and former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon
  • He says the party has committed ‘atrocities’, including the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown, and accuses it of unleashing the coronavirus on the world
Kristin Huang
Updated: 8:32pm, 4 Jun, 2020

