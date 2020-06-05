Chinese President Xi Jinping says China will pour resources into the public health system. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping vows to build strong public health system to ensure China’s stability
- Chinese president pledges to pour resources into network to enable swift response to disease outbreaks
- But analysts say that this alone will not prevent a recurrence of infections like Sars and Covid-19
