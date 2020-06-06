Han Kuo-yu admitting defeat in the presidential election on January 11. On Saturday, he faces a recall vote as mayor of Kaohsiung. Photo: Reuters
Han Kuo-yu, who lost Taiwan presidential race in January, now facing a recall as mayor

  • Han had been criticised for running as KMT candidate against the DPP incumbent, Tsai Ing-wen, just months after being elected mayor
  • If he is ousted, the fallout would mean a stronger DPP hold on Taiwan politics and a possible revamping of KMT leadership
Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung
Updated: 8:49am, 6 Jun, 2020

