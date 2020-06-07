Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen said the island’s democracy took a step forward with the vote to remove Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Politics

Taiwan’s Tsai Ing-wen calls for reconciliation after mayoral recall vote, politician’s death

  • ‘Result should be a warning to all politicians that the people can bestow power and can take it back,’ president says after Han Kuo-yu is ousted as Kaohsiung mayor
  • Han’s friend and city council speaker Hsu Kun-yuan fell to his death from his 17th floor flat after poll defeat
Topic |   Han Kuo-yu
Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 10:00pm, 7 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen said the island’s democracy took a step forward with the vote to remove Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE