Hainan will offer duty-free purchases and more relaxed visa rules under the plans. Photo: Xinhua
Hainan free-trade plan will help Hong Kong, not rival it, top official says
- Turning the island province into China’s freest place to trade will complement Hong Kong, according to deputy director of planning agency
- The plan will target different industries, and Hainan will build ties with the Greater Bay Area, he says
Topic | Hainan
Hainan will offer duty-free purchases and more relaxed visa rules under the plans. Photo: Xinhua