President Xi Jinping visits a section of the Yellow River in the city of Wuzhong on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Politics

Chinese President Xi Jinping tries to reassure ethnic minorities they won’t be ‘left behind’

  • He says they should be able to ‘walk hand in hand into a moderately prosperous society’ on visit to one of country’s poorest regions
  • Xi also talks about poverty alleviation, the environment and clean government in Ningxia, home to the Hui Muslim minority
Topic |   Xi Jinping
William Zheng
William Zheng

Updated: 8:00am, 11 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
President Xi Jinping visits a section of the Yellow River in the city of Wuzhong on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE