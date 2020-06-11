President Xi Jinping visits a section of the Yellow River in the city of Wuzhong on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping tries to reassure ethnic minorities they won’t be ‘left behind’
- He says they should be able to ‘walk hand in hand into a moderately prosperous society’ on visit to one of country’s poorest regions
- Xi also talks about poverty alleviation, the environment and clean government in Ningxia, home to the Hui Muslim minority
Topic | Xi Jinping
President Xi Jinping visits a section of the Yellow River in the city of Wuzhong on Monday. Photo: Xinhua