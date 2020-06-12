China has become a top source of disinformation campaigns on Twitter. Photo: Reuters
Twitter removes 23,750 China-linked accounts for spreading disinformation

  • The accounts, most of which had no followers, were ‘spreading geopolitical narratives favourable to the Communist Party of China’, Twitter said
  • One in three tweets were about Hong Kong, while others were about dissident Guo Wengui, the US civil unrest and Covid-19, according to an analysis
Linda Lew
Updated: 9:07am, 12 Jun, 2020

