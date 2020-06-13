The Kuomintang might have to come up with a new approach to ties with the mainland, observers say. Photo: Reuters
With its star gone, it is time for KMT to rethink on ties with Beijing?
- Han Kuo-yu went from the Kuomintang’s great hope to its big disappointment in just two years, as the pro-independence camp gained momentum
- Beijing’s hardline position on the island is a barrier to peaceful cross-strait links, analysts say
Topic | Taiwan
