Deng Huilin, 55, the police chief of Chongqing, is under investigation for suspected serious violations of the Communist Party’s code of conduct. Photo: Handout
China /  Politics

China’s anti-graft watchdog investigates police chief of scandal-ridden Chongqing

  • Deng Huilin, who also served as megacity’s deputy mayor, suspected of “serious violations” of the code of conduct
  • Deng’s predecessor also removed from office on corruption charges
Topic |   Xi Jinping's anti-corruption campaign
Kinling Lo
Kinling Lo

Updated: 10:36pm, 14 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Deng Huilin, 55, the police chief of Chongqing, is under investigation for suspected serious violations of the Communist Party’s code of conduct. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE