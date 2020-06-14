Deng Huilin, 55, the police chief of Chongqing, is under investigation for suspected serious violations of the Communist Party’s code of conduct. Photo: Handout
China’s anti-graft watchdog investigates police chief of scandal-ridden Chongqing
- Deng Huilin, who also served as megacity’s deputy mayor, suspected of “serious violations” of the code of conduct
- Deng’s predecessor also removed from office on corruption charges
Topic | Xi Jinping's anti-corruption campaign
Deng Huilin, 55, the police chief of Chongqing, is under investigation for suspected serious violations of the Communist Party’s code of conduct. Photo: Handout