Xi Jinping’s ideas will bring a “decisive achievement” regardless of challenges such as Covid-19, a Communist Party newspaper has said. Photo: Reuters
China’s socialism beats capitalism, Communist Party ideology veteran says in ‘bid to shore up support’
- President’s ideas are the Marxism of this century and China is enjoying ‘the most wonderful chapter of world socialism in 500 years’, article says
- Propaganda campaign aims to project the country’s confidence and Xi’s grip on power after the Covid-19 outbreak, observers say
Topic | China’s Communist Party
