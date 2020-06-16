Xi Jinping’s ideas will bring a “decisive achievement” regardless of challenges such as Covid-19, a Communist Party newspaper has said. Photo: Reuters
China /  Politics

China’s socialism beats capitalism, Communist Party ideology veteran says in ‘bid to shore up support’

  • President’s ideas are the Marxism of this century and China is enjoying ‘the most wonderful chapter of world socialism in 500 years’, article says
  • Propaganda campaign aims to project the country’s confidence and Xi’s grip on power after the Covid-19 outbreak, observers say
Topic |   China’s Communist Party
William Zheng
William Zheng

Updated: 8:00am, 16 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Xi Jinping’s ideas will bring a “decisive achievement” regardless of challenges such as Covid-19, a Communist Party newspaper has said. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE