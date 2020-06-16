European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell speaks during a media conference after a meeting of EU foreign ministers by videoconference at the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
EU plans dialogue with the US to deal with China’s ‘growing assertiveness’
- EU foreign policy chief’s suggestion comes just days ahead of Monday’s EU-China summit, amid an ensuing lack of commitment by Beijing on widening market access
- His proposal was a surprise to some, as his recent blog post seemed to suggest that the EU would not form a transatlantic alliance with the US on China.
Topic | US-China trade war
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell speaks during a media conference after a meeting of EU foreign ministers by videoconference at the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE