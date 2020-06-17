Xu Yan says she does not accept the decision of a Chinese court that sentenced her husband Yu Wensheng to four years in prison. Photo: Handout
Chinese human rights lawyer Yu Wensheng sentenced to four years in prison

  • Yu’s wife Xu Yan says she rejects verdict of trial held in secret in May last year.
  • ‘China must stop this illegal and arbitrary oppression of its people,’ she says
Topic |   Human rights in China
Guo Rui
Guo Rui in Guangzhou

Updated: 8:00pm, 17 Jun, 2020

