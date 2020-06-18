Taiwan says it will help Hong Kong residents seeking asylum on the self-ruled island. Photo: AP
Taiwan announces humanitarian aid plan for people fleeing Hong Kong
- Government-funded agency will work with human rights and civil groups to help ‘asylum seekers’ with residency, settlement, employment and protection issues, official says
- Move comes after island’s President Tsai Ing-wen promised to help Hongkongers after Beijing passed a proposal to introduce a national security law for the city
