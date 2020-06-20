Lu Yuyu and Li Tingyu spent three years publishing a daily blog about protests and strikes happening around China. Photo: Twitter
Chinese activist Lu Yuyu freed from prison after four years behind bars, lawyer says

  • Lu and partner Li Tingyu were charged in 2016 with ‘picking quarrels and provoking trouble’ for publishing the daily Wickedonna blog about protests and demonstrations staged across China
  • Reporters Without Borders awarded the couple a Press Freedom prize later the same year
Keegan Elmer
Keegan Elmer in Beijing

Updated: 4:52pm, 20 Jun, 2020

