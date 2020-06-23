The National People’s Congress, which meets in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, has the power to amend Hong Kong’s mini-constitution. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong national security law: how will China introduce it and who will be consulted?
- The Standing Committee of mainland China’s legislature met last week to discuss security legislation that it is to impose on Hong Kong
- With the committee holding a special meeting this weekend, who has the power to pass the law, and when might its text be made public?
Topic | Hong Kong national security law
