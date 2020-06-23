Zhang Zhan was arrested for allegedly “picking quarrels and provoking trouble”, a catch-all charge often used to detain dissidents in China. Photo: Handout
China /  Politics

Chinese citizen journalist arrested after reporting on coronavirus from Wuhan

  • Zhang Zhan is being held in police custody in Shanghai’s Pudong district on public disturbance charges, her father confirms
  • The 37-year-old live-streamed from the outbreak epicentre in February and wrote an article critical of the authorities’ response
Topic |   Human rights in China
Mimi Lau
Mimi Lau

Updated: 11:02pm, 23 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Zhang Zhan was arrested for allegedly “picking quarrels and provoking trouble”, a catch-all charge often used to detain dissidents in China. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE