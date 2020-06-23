Zhang Zhan was arrested for allegedly “picking quarrels and provoking trouble”, a catch-all charge often used to detain dissidents in China. Photo: Handout
Chinese citizen journalist arrested after reporting on coronavirus from Wuhan
- Zhang Zhan is being held in police custody in Shanghai’s Pudong district on public disturbance charges, her father confirms
- The 37-year-old live-streamed from the outbreak epicentre in February and wrote an article critical of the authorities’ response
Topic | Human rights in China
Zhang Zhan was arrested for allegedly “picking quarrels and provoking trouble”, a catch-all charge often used to detain dissidents in China. Photo: Handout