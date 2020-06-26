US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said America’s “dialogue on China” with the EU was “in the interest of preserving our free societies, our prosperity and our future”. Photo: AP
US and EU team up to ‘continue transatlantic awakening to China challenge’, Mike Pompeo says, as Sino-American relations sink
- The US Secretary of State says he doesn’t ‘want the future to be shaped by’ the Chinese Communist Party
- Says the Trump administration has accepted an invitation from Europe’s top diplomat to join a new ‘US-EU dialogue on China’.
Topic | US-China decoupling
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said America’s “dialogue on China” with the EU was “in the interest of preserving our free societies, our prosperity and our future”. Photo: AP