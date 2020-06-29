Lawmakers from Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) scuffle with lawmakers from the main opposition Kuomintang (KMT) party, who have been occupying the Legislature Yuan, in Taipei, Taiwan, on June 29, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Fighting erupts in Taiwan’s parliament after opposition KMT occupies building in ‘protest against tyranny’
- More than 20 KMT lawmakers occupied the legislature, blocking entry to the main chamber with chains and chairs
- Ruling DPP said the main opposition party was orchestrating a ‘farce’
Topic | Taiwan
