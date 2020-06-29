Beijing plans to set up a national security office in Hong. Photo: Bloomberg
Beijing likely to send senior police official to head national security office in Hong Kong
- It is being set up under controversial new legislation that is expected to be passed on Tuesday
- Assistant public security minister Chen Siyuan seen as front runner, while other potential candidates include Liu Yuejin and Meng Qingfeng
Topic | Hong Kong national security law
