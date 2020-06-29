Beijing plans to set up a national security office in Hong. Photo: Bloomberg
China /  Politics

Beijing likely to send senior police official to head national security office in Hong Kong

  • It is being set up under controversial new legislation that is expected to be passed on Tuesday
  • Assistant public security minister Chen Siyuan seen as front runner, while other potential candidates include Liu Yuejin and Meng Qingfeng
Topic |   Hong Kong national security law
Phoebe ZhangWilliam Zheng
Phoebe Zhang in Shenzhen and William Zheng

Updated: 11:45pm, 29 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Beijing plans to set up a national security office in Hong. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE