Under the latest proposal announced by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday, BN(O)-eligible Hongkongers will be allowed to stay in Britain for five years and ultimately be eligible to apply for citizenship. But China does not recognise dual citizenship or dual nationality, meaning Hongkongers may be classed as Chinese citizens on return to the city. Photo: SCMP / Winson Wong
Under the latest proposal announced by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday, BN(O)-eligible Hongkongers will be allowed to stay in Britain for five years and ultimately be eligible to apply for citizenship. But China does not recognise dual citizenship or dual nationality, meaning Hongkongers may be classed as Chinese citizens on return to the city. Photo: SCMP / Winson Wong