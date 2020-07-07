Meng Hongwei disappeared in 2018 and was jailed in January this year. Photo: Handout
China’s anti-corruption watchdog sets out details of ‘decadent’ and ‘corrupt’ lifestyle of fallen Interpol chief Meng Hongwei
- A document circulated by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection accuses the former Interpol president of using military officers as his personal servants and ‘chasing after lust and pleasure’
- Meng, who disappeared in 2018 during a trip back to China, was jailed for more than 13 years in January after being found guilty of taking US$2m in bribes
Topic | Xi Jinping's anti-corruption campaign
Meng Hongwei disappeared in 2018 and was jailed in January this year. Photo: Handout