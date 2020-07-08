The Chinese flag and national emblem outside the temporary base for Hong Kong’s new Office for Safeguarding National Security. Photo: Winson Wong
China’s home security chief attends Hong Kong national security office opening

  • Chen Siyuan’s presence shows Beijing regards the city as a serious threat to stability on the mainland, experts say
  • Law enforcement veteran poses for group photo but delivers no official speech at opening ceremony
William Zheng
Updated: 8:00pm, 8 Jul, 2020

