Pope Francis waves from his window overlooking St Peter's Square at the end of the Angelus prayer on Sunday. Photo: AP
Pope strays from script to avoid mention of Hong Kong in Sunday address
- Embargoed version of Angelus speech shows omission of a paragraph expressing ‘worries’ over city’s religious freedom
- Holy See declines to comment on reason for change but some believe it is tied to renegotiation of China-Vatican agreement
