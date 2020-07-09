Pope Francis waves from his window overlooking St Peter's Square at the end of the Angelus prayer on Sunday. Photo: AP
China /  Politics

Pope strays from script to avoid mention of Hong Kong in Sunday address

  • Embargoed version of Angelus speech shows omission of a paragraph expressing ‘worries’ over city’s religious freedom
  • Holy See declines to comment on reason for change but some believe it is tied to renegotiation of China-Vatican agreement
Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Mimi Lau
Mimi Lau

Updated: 7:00am, 9 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Pope Francis waves from his window overlooking St Peter's Square at the end of the Angelus prayer on Sunday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE