Chen Yixin, secretary general of the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission, said “two-faced” officials would be purged. Photo: Handout
China’s top law enforcement body unveils campaign to purge ‘corrupt elements’
- It aims to ‘scrape the poison off the bones of political and legal systems’, according to Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission chief
- Legal expert says corruption poses existential threat to legitimacy of the Communist Party and it could be a move to strengthen its rule
Topic | Xi Jinping's anti-corruption campaign
Chen Yixin, secretary general of the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission, said “two-faced” officials would be purged. Photo: Handout