China’s top law enforcement body unveils campaign to purge ‘corrupt elements’

  • It aims to ‘scrape the poison off the bones of political and legal systems’, according to Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission chief
  • Legal expert says corruption poses existential threat to legitimacy of the Communist Party and it could be a move to strengthen its rule
Updated: 7:00am, 10 Jul, 2020

Chen Yixin, secretary general of the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission, said “two-faced” officials would be purged. Photo: HandoutChen Yixin, secretary general of the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission, said “two-faced” officials would be purged. Photo: Handout
