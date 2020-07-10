Despite pandemic measures, Beijing is continuing its campaign to persuade people in Taiwan that reunification is a step forward with online programmes and video conferences. But security agencies in Taiwan say there needs to be caution against “falling into the Chinese Communist Party’s trap”.
China takes campaign online to win over Taiwanese hearts and minds during coronavirus pandemic
- Beijing continues its PR push for Taiwanese to embrace the idea of Chinese rule with video conferences and programmes aimed at engaging young people
- Security agencies in Taiwan are keeping a close eye on this ‘new campaign model’ to guide political ideology
