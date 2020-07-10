Lawyer Wang Quanzhang is seeking to have his conviction for subversion overturned. Photo: HandoutLawyer Wang Quanzhang is seeking to have his conviction for subversion overturned. Photo: Handout
Chinese human rights lawyer Wang Quanzhang petitions to overturn subversion verdict

  • Wang says he has no confidence that the justice system will listen to his plea but ‘the law is the law’
  • Five years after the 709 crackdown, the state of civil rights has worsened, he says
10 Jul, 2020

