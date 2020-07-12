Chinese academic Xu Zhangrun returned home on Sunday after a week in police custody, according to his friends. Photo: SohuChinese academic Xu Zhangrun returned home on Sunday after a week in police custody, according to his friends. Photo: Sohu
Chinese academic Xu Zhangrun returned home on Sunday after a week in police custody, according to his friends. Photo: Sohu
China /  Politics

Chinese Communist Party critic Xu Zhangrun released after week in detention, sources say

  • Tsinghua University professor returned to his Beijing home on Sunday morning and is now resting, friend says
  • Xu, who criticised China’s leaders for their handling of the coronavirus outbreak, was taken into custody on Monday
Topic |   Human rights in China
Guo Rui
Guo Rui in Guangzhou

Updated: 4:00pm, 12 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese academic Xu Zhangrun returned home on Sunday after a week in police custody, according to his friends. Photo: SohuChinese academic Xu Zhangrun returned home on Sunday after a week in police custody, according to his friends. Photo: Sohu
Chinese academic Xu Zhangrun returned home on Sunday after a week in police custody, according to his friends. Photo: Sohu
READ FULL ARTICLE