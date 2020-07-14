Fighting breaks out on Tuesday as Taiwan’s opposition party moves to occupy the country’s parliament. Photo: CNA
More fighting as Taiwan opposition again occupies parliament
- Kuomintang politicians are protesting the nomination of a presidential aide to run a top independent watchdog
- The ruling Democratic Progressive Party is upset that the nominee has become a political target
