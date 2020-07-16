The national security law says national security offences can be prosecuted even if they take place outside Hong Kong or mainland China and are committed by foreigners. Photo: Sam TsangThe national security law says national security offences can be prosecuted even if they take place outside Hong Kong or mainland China and are committed by foreigners. Photo: Sam Tsang
The national security law says national security offences can be prosecuted even if they take place outside Hong Kong or mainland China and are committed by foreigners. Photo: Sam Tsang
Taipei warns of ‘hostage diplomacy’ under Beijing’s national security law in Hong Kong

  • Head of Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council says legislation undermines human rights and regional security
  • Democratic countries should stand united against mainland China’s expansion, Chen Ming-tong says
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 8:30pm, 16 Jul, 2020

