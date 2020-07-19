Hsiao Bi-khim was born in Japan, raised in Taiwan and educated in the US before returning to Taiwan. Photo: CNA
New Taiwan envoy to America sees potential risks and rewards in China-US rivalry over economy and tech
- Hsiao Bi-khim’s international upbringing and early political awareness have led to her being Taipei’s first female de facto ambassador to US
- Casting herself as an agile, flexible ‘cat warrior’, she says she will counter Beijing’s Wolf Warrior diplomacy and push for stronger ties with the US
Topic | Taiwan
