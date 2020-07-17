Chen Yixin compared the new campaign to the Yanan Rectification Movement, a political and ideological purge in the 1940s. Photo: Handout
Chinese official leading security purge ‘may be on fast track to promotion’, analysts say
- Chen Yixin is heading a campaign to ‘clean up the diseases and tumours’ in the country’s law enforcement agencies
- It will end ahead of the twice-a-decade party congress, and observers say he could be promoted to the Politburo
Topic | China’s Communist Party
